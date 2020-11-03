Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC Buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Merck Inc, Lowe's Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Cisco Systems Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VAW, MRK, LOW, CRM, MA, MELI, NVDA, TWLO, DOW,

VAW, MRK, LOW, CRM, MA, MELI, NVDA, TWLO, DOW, Added Positions: VYM, SH, GDX, VHT, VCIT, JNJ, XLV, AMLP, QCOM, AMT, DUK, KO, VWO, ABBV, DIS, CPB, VYMI, XBI, THM, HYG,

VYM, SH, GDX, VHT, VCIT, JNJ, XLV, AMLP, QCOM, AMT, DUK, KO, VWO, ABBV, DIS, CPB, VYMI, XBI, THM, HYG, Reduced Positions: VO, CSCO, BMY, SPY, DOCU, MO, VZ, PM, EFA, VGT, PFE, MSFT, IWF, IAU, T, MOS, SBUX, FEYE, AZN, WRK, ILMN, NTR, SO, CVS, AAPL, GBDC, XOM, DLX, JPM, VUG, KMI, NKE, VNQ, BF.B, VB, PEP, VTI, VV, AMJ, GOOGL, RDS.B, UNH, PG, NVS, GOOG, TFC, FB, NFLX,

VO, CSCO, BMY, SPY, DOCU, MO, VZ, PM, EFA, VGT, PFE, MSFT, IWF, IAU, T, MOS, SBUX, FEYE, AZN, WRK, ILMN, NTR, SO, CVS, AAPL, GBDC, XOM, DLX, JPM, VUG, KMI, NKE, VNQ, BF.B, VB, PEP, VTI, VV, AMJ, GOOGL, RDS.B, UNH, PG, NVS, GOOG, TFC, FB, NFLX, Sold Out: VDC, PCY, GILD, UPS, SLV, TOT, XLU, XLK, CB, BAC, C, CAT, CVX, ISRG, AAU,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 104,553 shares, 21.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 174,685 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 33,246 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 96,431 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% PROSHARES TRUST (SH) - 423,437 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $120.46 and $141.19, with an estimated average price of $132.4. The stock is now traded at around $141.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 60,945 shares as of .

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,773 shares as of .

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $163.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of .

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of .

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 761 shares as of .

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1229.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 234 shares as of .

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $39.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,446 shares as of .

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $26.78 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $27.62.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.