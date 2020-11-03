Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, Mastercard Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, DE, BABA, MA, PM, ROM, BFK, OIA,

SHV, GSY, IJH, USMV, SPTS, IWF, DGRW, AAPL, IGSB, IWY, IWD, IJR, ITOT, VTI, SBUX, EFG, BRK.B, VBK, ADBE, DGRO, MDYG, IEFA, SHYG, BA, SHY, NVDA, IEMG, MO, PG, VBR, VOE, IHI, Sold Out: ILMN, CSCO, C, XOM, MU, IWO,

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 237,599 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 173,673 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% INVESCO ACTIVELY M (GSY) - 179,079 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% ISHARES TRUST (IWY) - 26,898 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 17,463 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12%

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $238.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,237 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $286.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 719 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 592 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $226.82, with an estimated average price of $133.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 87,323 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $187.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,717 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,279 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of .

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.