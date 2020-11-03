  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: IQI +0.15% V +1.88% IIM +0.34% MRK +0.72% DIS +3.22% QQQ +1.86% DE +3.47% BABA -8.12% MA +2.26% PM +0.36% ROM +3.89% ILMN +1.18% CSCO +2.12%

Investment company Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Deere, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, Mastercard Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 237,599 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 173,673 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  3. INVESCO ACTIVELY M (GSY) - 179,079 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWY) - 26,898 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 17,463 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of .

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $238.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,237 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $286.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 719 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 592 shares as of .

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of .

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (ROM)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $226.82, with an estimated average price of $133.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Added: Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 87,323 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $187.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of .

Added: Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,717 shares as of .

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,279 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of .

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)