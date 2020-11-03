Glynn Capital Management Llc Buys Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Glynn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Snowflake Inc, Farfetch, sells Salesforce.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glynn Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHOP, CRWD, SNOW,
- Added Positions: SMAR, FTCH, WORK, COUP,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, NOW, TEAM, DOCU, WDAY, VEEV, AMZN, OKTA, NFLX, SQ, TWLO, ESTC, APPF, DDOG, ZM, DOMO,
These are the top 5 holdings of GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,450,000 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.49%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 228,972 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 200,525 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.29%
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 244,399 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,856 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26%
Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $942.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 27,135 shares as of .New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 178,869 shares as of .New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $261.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 89.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 987,968 shares as of .Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,450,000 shares as of .Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 83.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,063,969 shares as of .Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $256.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 200,525 shares as of .
