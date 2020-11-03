  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Glynn Capital Management Llc Buys Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: SMAR +2.59% FTCH +6.81% WORK +1.32% COUP +3.34% SHOP +2.92% CRWD +1.92% SNOW +3.92%

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Glynn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Snowflake Inc, Farfetch, sells Salesforce.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glynn Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glynn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,450,000 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.49%
  2. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 228,972 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
  3. Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 200,525 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.29%
  4. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 244,399 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,856 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26%
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $942.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 27,135 shares as of .

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 178,869 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Glynn Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $261.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 89.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 987,968 shares as of .

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,450,000 shares as of .

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 83.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,063,969 shares as of .

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $256.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 200,525 shares as of .



