Tiziano Frateschi
Donald Smith & Co. Trims Gold Fields, Air France

Firm's largest sales of the 3rd quarter

November 06, 2020

Donald Smith & Co. sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Gold Fields

The firm reduced its stake in Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) by 55.62%. The trade had an impact of -4.34% on the portfolio.

09f65fb9da74ea10a723c6abde08a54b.png

The gold miner has a market cap of $10.68 billion and an enterprise value of $12.18 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.32% and return on assets of 3.9% are outperforming 88% of companies in the metals and mining industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is below the industry median of 15.96.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Smith by 0.85% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

Air France-KLM

The Air France-KLM (AFLYY) position was trimmed by 37.34%, impacting the portfolio by -1.37%.

1076d40e0157abb9c064b1660b19827f.png

The airline operator has a market cap of $1.56 billion and an enterprise value of $13.66 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on assets of -19.52% is underperforming 95% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is above the industry median of 0.31.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Smith with 2.39% of outstanding shares.

Taylor Morrison

The firm cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) by 15.07%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.96%.

6ab65815373097bf42105aed20855592.png

The construction company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and an enterprise value of $6.04 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.72% and return on assets of 2.91% are underperforming 59% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.17 is far below the industry median of 0.48.

The largest guru shareholder is Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Smith with 4.39% and Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24%.

Iamgold

The firm reduced its Iamgold Corp. (IAG) holding by 11.62%, impacting the portfolio by -0.95%.

4e740eb30167f5a2d60b357251f377ae.png

The mining company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and an enterprise value of $1.57 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.63% and return on assets of -9.2% are outperforming 51% of companies in the metals and mining industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.75 is below the industry median of 15.96.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Smith with 7.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 4.86% and John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39%.

Atlas Air Worldwide

The investment firm trimmed its Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) position by 26.1%. The trade had an impact of -0.87% on the portfolio.

acf02e12e0780ca24457cd88b670aa2c.png

The leading provider of aircraft and aviation operating services has a market cap of $1.63 billion and an enterprise value of $3.89 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -12.56% and return on assets of -4.34% are underperforming 83% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.24 is below the industry median of 0.31.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Smith with 4.44% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.80%.

Micron Technology

The investment firm reduced its Micron Technology Inc. (MU) position by 16.97%. The trade had an impact of -0.72% on the portfolio.

d268943fda262391538a46e90f473de1.png

The provider of DRAM's for PCs and servers has a market cap of $60.76 billion and an enterprise value of $59.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.19% and return on assets of 4.58% are outperforming 56% of companies in the semicondctors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.2 is below the industry median of 1.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Himalaya Capital Management LLC with 0.89% and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

