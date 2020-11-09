Stockman Asset Management Buys International Business Machines Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Compugen, Sells American Express Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc

Investment company Stockman Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Compugen, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells American Express Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stockman Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Stockman Asset Management owns 167 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 453,941 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,829 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,897 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.42% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,576 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 53,664 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Compugen Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 63,800 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $440.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 660 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1386.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $91.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 709.43%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 44,098 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 287.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 166,953 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 102,872 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $230.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $197.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of .

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Stockman Asset Management sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59.