Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC Buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, ISHARES TRUST, Applied Materials Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, ISHARES TRUST, Applied Materials Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Walmart Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Taseko Mines, Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIA, AOK, AMAT, SPTM, WMT, BABA, IBM, GILD,

DIA, AOK, AMAT, SPTM, WMT, BABA, IBM, GILD, Added Positions: SPTS, SPIP, SPAB, CVS, EBND, QQQ, JNJ, USAS, PFE, T, AOA,

SPTS, SPIP, SPAB, CVS, EBND, QQQ, JNJ, USAS, PFE, T, AOA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, NPTN, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, C, AMGN, BRK.B, PKW, AOR, DSI, PYPL, INTC, REGL, ASM, TGT, CVX, RTX, PEP, MXIM, GSK, STZ, BMY, BA,

MSFT, NPTN, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, C, AMGN, BRK.B, PKW, AOR, DSI, PYPL, INTC, REGL, ASM, TGT, CVX, RTX, PEP, MXIM, GSK, STZ, BMY, BA, Sold Out: COP, WAB, TGB,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 353,027 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 196,970 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% SPDR SERIES TRUST (IBND) - 170,165 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% General Electric Co (GE) - 833,586 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% SPDR SERIES TRUST (EBND) - 157,713 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of .

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $37.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of .

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of .

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,642 shares as of .

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of .

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 715 shares as of .

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15.

Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Taseko Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $1.33, with an estimated average price of $0.82.