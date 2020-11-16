Aspex Management (HK) Ltd Buys XPeng Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sea

Investment company Aspex Management (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sea, Melco Resorts and Entertainment during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XPEV, BEKE, LVS, NIO, MU, BNR, BZUN,

XPEV, BEKE, LVS, NIO, MU, BNR, BZUN, Added Positions: QFIN, JD, HTHT,

QFIN, JD, HTHT, Reduced Positions: LRCX, GDS, VNET, ZTO,

LRCX, GDS, VNET, ZTO, Sold Out: GOOS, SE, MLCO,

JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,052,006 shares, 21.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 10,379,425 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. New Position GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 2,400,494 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 2,112,941 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 2,526,568 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.56%. The holding were 10,379,425 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 2,112,941 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.24%. The holding were 2,526,568 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 1,476,725 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 292,418 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 7,975,358 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73.