  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd Buys XPeng Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sea

November 16, 2020 | About: QFIN +4.6% HTHT +2.4% XPEV -6.13% BEKE +7.23% LVS +4.9% NIO -7.74% MU +2.99% BNR +5.24% GOOS -0.15% SE +1.49% MLCO +5.49%

Investment company Aspex Management (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, NIO Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sea, Melco Resorts and Entertainment during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspex+management+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 4,052,006 shares, 21.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
  2. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 10,379,425 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 2,400,494 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
  4. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 2,112,941 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 2,526,568 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.56%. The holding were 10,379,425 shares as of .

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 2,112,941 shares as of .

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.24%. The holding were 2,526,568 shares as of .

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 1,476,725 shares as of .

New Purchase: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 292,418 shares as of .

Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $12.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 7,975,358 shares as of .

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85.

Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aspex Management (HK) Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)