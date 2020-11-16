Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, UDR Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Sells Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Life Storage Inc, Boston Properties Inc

Investment company Rvb Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, UDR Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, sells Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Life Storage Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, W.P. Carey Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rvb Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rvb Capital Management Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UDR, MGP, GLPI, HIW, PLYM, DEI, KIM, ADC, MPW, IRT, NSA, HR, AMT, CONE, O, UE, INVH, FRT, DLR, SLG,
- Added Positions: HTA, PEAK, ELS, EPRT, PDM, CTRE, OFC, WRI, SRC, OHI, KRC, ROIC, WELL, ESRT,
- Sold Out: REXR, LSI, BXP, CUZ, WPC, AVB, REG, AAT, HPP, EQR, CXP,
These are the top 5 holdings of RVB CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 350,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 278.38%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 250,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 614.29%
- UDR Inc (UDR) - 200,000 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 100,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.64%
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 200,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $38.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $30.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of .Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 278.38%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .Added: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 614.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 263.64%. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .Added: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 614.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .Added: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 441.67%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of .Added: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 435.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 187,500 shares as of .Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7.Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $29.83.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26.
