Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, National Beverage Corp, JOYY Inc, Sells Newmont Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells Fargo

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, National Beverage Corp, JOYY Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Newmont Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 340,131 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 211,960 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% JOYY Inc (YY) - 115,794 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.67% Insperity Inc (NSP) - 141,568 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,155 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.48%

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 201,048 shares as of .

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in National Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.59 and $84.29, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 96,210 shares as of .

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,487 shares as of .

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 61.67%. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $95.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 115,794 shares as of .

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 56.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 36,487 shares as of .

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,380 shares as of .