  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Highline Capital Management Llc Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CarParts.com Inc, Sells VeriSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: BABA -0.58% RNR -1.07% DHI -0.89% PRTS +5.33% RYI +1.23% PCGU +0% PRA +0.12% VRSN -0.19% CRM +2.51% MA +0.31% TJX +0.08% CB -0.88%

New York, NY, based Investment company Highline Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CarParts.com Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Ryerson Holding Corp, sells VeriSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Highline Capital Management Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highline+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 45,392 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.35%
  2. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 125,376 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 403,263 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.86%
  4. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 111,535 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,860 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.33%
New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $73.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 125,376 shares as of .

New Purchase: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 315,314 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ryerson Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 306,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.35 and $102.78, with an estimated average price of $97.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ProAssurance Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $16.22, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,700 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 45,392 shares as of .

Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $164.73 and $189.8, with an estimated average price of $176.84. The stock is now traded at around $182.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 35,619 shares as of .

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)