Highline Capital Management Llc Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CarParts.com Inc, Sells VeriSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Highline Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CarParts.com Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Ryerson Holding Corp, sells VeriSign Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Highline Capital Management Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DHI, PRTS, RYI, PCGU, PRA,

DHI, PRTS, RYI, PCGU, PRA, Added Positions: BABA, RNR, ATVI, ALEC,

BABA, RNR, ATVI, ALEC, Reduced Positions: AMZN, CHTR, SPLK, CTLT, AVTR, PASG,

AMZN, CHTR, SPLK, CTLT, AVTR, PASG, Sold Out: VRSN, CRM, MA, TJX, CB, EXAS, ANGI, ADPT, PCG,

For the details of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highline+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 45,392 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.35% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 125,376 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 403,263 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.86% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 111,535 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,860 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.33%

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $73.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.49%. The holding were 125,376 shares as of .

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 315,314 shares as of .

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ryerson Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 306,100 shares as of .

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.35 and $102.78, with an estimated average price of $97.88. The stock is now traded at around $115.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ProAssurance Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $16.22, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,700 shares as of .

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.35%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 45,392 shares as of .

Highline Capital Management Llc added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $164.73 and $189.8, with an estimated average price of $176.84. The stock is now traded at around $182.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 35,619 shares as of .

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19.