Lunia Capital LP Buys VeriSign Inc, Visa Inc, UniFirst Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Paychex Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: FISV -0.62% IT -0.76% FCN +0.36% GDDY -1.06% BKNG -0.07% VRSN -0.01% V -0.54% UNF +1.11% PINS +1.03% SAP +1.99% UBER +0.7% PAY +0%

Investment company Lunia Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys VeriSign Inc, Visa Inc, UniFirst Corp, Pinterest Inc, SAP SE, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Paychex Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lunia Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Lunia Capital LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Lunia Capital LP
  1. FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 99,111 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.05%
  2. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 137,889 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.27%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 51,563 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.3%
  4. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 93,690 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 44,068 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.41%
New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $194.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 43,931 shares as of .

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 43,651 shares as of .

New Purchase: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in UniFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.31 and $200.48, with an estimated average price of $187.11. The stock is now traded at around $196.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 27,257 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $63.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 118,274 shares as of .

New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55. The stock is now traded at around $116.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 31,181 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Lunia Capital LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 128,268 shares as of .

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Lunia Capital LP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 81,246 shares as of .

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Lunia Capital LP added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 65.23%. The purchase prices were between $118.16 and $134.19, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $158.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 49,662 shares as of .

Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Lunia Capital LP added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 99,111 shares as of .

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Lunia Capital LP added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 137,889 shares as of .

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Lunia Capital LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2081.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,166 shares as of .

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $399.62 and $451.02, with an estimated average price of $424.57.

Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $70.82, with an estimated average price of $66.63.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Lunia Capital LP sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $53.23.



