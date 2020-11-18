  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Assured Guaranty, Sells Wells Fargo, Regenxbio Inc, Genworth Financial Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: BOOT +0.94% AGO +3.36% RHP +0.37%

Investment company Sonic Fund II, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Assured Guaranty, sells Wells Fargo, Regenxbio Inc, Genworth Financial Inc, US Foods Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonic Fund II, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Sonic Fund II, L.P. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sonic Fund II, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sonic+fund+ii%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sonic Fund II, L.P.
  1. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 4,109,867 shares, 29.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 6,136,558 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.09%
  3. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) - 1,634,689 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) - 263,786 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.54%
  5. Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) - 437,092 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Added: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Added: Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Sonic Fund II, L.P..

1. Sonic Fund II, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sonic Fund II, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sonic Fund II, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sonic Fund II, L.P. keeps buying

