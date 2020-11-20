Corvex Management LP Buys Exelon Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Illumina Inc, Sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Amazon.com Inc, IAA Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Corvex Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Exelon Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Illumina Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, AECOM, sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Amazon.com Inc, IAA Inc, Centene Corp, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Corvex Management LP owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, ILMN, FE, ACM, TWTR, DIS, ZEN, HCA, NAV, FWONK, FWONA, FIVE,

IAC, ILMN, FE, ACM, TWTR, DIS, ZEN, HCA, NAV, FWONK, FWONA, FIVE, Added Positions: EXC, ATVI, CNP, EVRG, HUM, LYV,

EXC, ATVI, CNP, EVRG, HUM, LYV, Reduced Positions: MSGS, AMZN, NFLX, TMUS, PCG, ADBE,

MSGS, AMZN, NFLX, TMUS, PCG, ADBE, Sold Out: IAA, CNC, TIF, FLMN,

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 22,537,696 shares, 28.17% of the total portfolio. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,713,059 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.08% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 929,450 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 513,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 282,795 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 359,106 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,197,500 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 805,902 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 671,900 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 222,260 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 3,713,059 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 717,536 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,587,254 shares as of .

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp. The sale prices were between $2.32 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.81.