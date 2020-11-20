  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Turquoise Hill Resources, Concho Resources Inc, Sells Turquoise Hill Resources, Range Resources Corp, Centennial Resource Development Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: CXO +0.37% TRQ +0.78% TRQ +0.78% CDEV +3.11% EOG -0.15% CVIAQ +8.75%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company SailingStone Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Turquoise Hill Resources, Concho Resources Inc, sells Turquoise Hill Resources, Range Resources Corp, Centennial Resource Development Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Noble Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sailingstone+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC
  1. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 14,997,692 shares, 38.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.86%
  2. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 6,053,469 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 15,867,047 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.16%
  4. PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 2,212,508 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.00%
  5. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM) - 543,603 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
New Purchase: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.59%. The holding were 6,053,469 shares as of .

Added: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $57.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 124,410 shares as of .

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $8.92.

Sold Out: Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Centennial Resource Development Inc. The sale prices were between $0.52 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.77.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Sold Out: Covia Holdings Corp (CVIAQ)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Covia Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.48, with an estimated average price of $0.03.



