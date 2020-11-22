  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Blackstone Group L.P. Buys MPLX LP, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: MPLX -2.35% CNP +0.13% PCG +3.01% OKE -1.02% SRE +0.13% ZI +2.13% SNOW +0.76% NEE +0.56% NEP -0.39% CZR -2.62% CCIV.U +0% BF +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Blackstone Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys MPLX LP, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Snowflake Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, Equinix Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Group L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Blackstone Group L.P. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $25.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackstone Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Group L.P.
  1. Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 205,893,147 shares, 26.82% of the total portfolio.
  2. Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 246,387,590 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) - 57,917,967 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.81%
  4. Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 117,366,254 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 70,092,038 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 534,988 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 951,756 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $63.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 955,770 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 743,185 shares as of .

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 66,870,021 shares as of .

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 92.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,596,574 shares as of .

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 158.80%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,857,421 shares as of .

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 388.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,942,030 shares as of .

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,480,238 shares as of .

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 149.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 786,120 shares as of .

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CCC)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX.U)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Group L.P.. Also check out:

1. Blackstone Group L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Group L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Group L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Group L.P. keeps buying

Comments

