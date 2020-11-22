Blackstone Group L.P. Buys MPLX LP, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Blackstone Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys MPLX LP, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Snowflake Inc, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Palomar Holdings Inc, Equinix Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Group L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Blackstone Group L.P. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $25.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SNOW, NEE, NEP, CCIV.U, BFT.U, CZR, JAMF, JAMF, ARE, PCGU, CRHC.U, SDGR, PRPB.U, ATCX, NEEPQ, GDRX, CMLFU, FROG, RTP.U, FGNA.U, FSLR, AACQU, KDP, CCXX, ZGNX, PSTH, XPEV, BNL, GOCO, THBR, LSPD, SNPR.U, CRSR, CD, RXT, HPX.U, DGNR.U, CNX, OMCL, SRGA, CWEN.A, FRTA, PHR, SPT, DMYT, KC, FSKR, JILL, ENBL, SUMO, PRO,
- Added Positions: MPLX, VVNT, CNP, PCG, KRC, OKE, SRE, ZI, PSXP, WES, MMP, AZEK, RPRX, DCP, NBLX, TRGP, ENB, BILL, NET, NS, PAGP, PACK, AVB, BXMT, WMG, EPIX, EQR, HESM, ALTM, BPMP, RTLR, SHLX, PBFX, FSK, GEL, HEP, CEQP,
- Reduced Positions: EPD, ET, VSLR, CRWD, WMB, PLMR, TME, TRP, LNG, ETRN, ALNY, KMI, RETA, PBA, PAA, AVTR, AM, ETTX, TCP, PINS, CHPMU,
- Sold Out: TMUS, EQIX, IR, TDOC, CCXX.U, CCC, CNNE, AAXN, AROC, ATUS, RP, PING, THBRU, NMIH, CIICU, BKI, DMYT.U, GFL, DDOG, SITM, ALLO, GFLU, DBX, CNXM, QTWO, FEAC.U, FOXF, GLUU, LYV, SRLN, SLQT, FOUR, BRP, OPRT, PGNY, HLNE, CATB, GBNXF, KTOS, RRC, FUSN, AKUS, RPTX, VRM, LEGN, LYRA, ORIC, ISEE, SWAV, IDYA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with MPLX. Click here to check it out.
- MPLX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MPLX
- Peter Lynch Chart of MPLX
For the details of Blackstone Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Group L.P.
- Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 205,893,147 shares, 26.82% of the total portfolio.
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 246,387,590 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio.
- Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) - 57,917,967 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.81%
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 117,366,254 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 70,092,038 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 534,988 shares as of .New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 951,756 shares as of .New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $63.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 955,770 shares as of .New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 743,185 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 66,870,021 shares as of .Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 92.34%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,596,574 shares as of .Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 158.80%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,857,421 shares as of .Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 388.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,942,030 shares as of .Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,480,238 shares as of .Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 149.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 786,120 shares as of .Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97.Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CCC)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX.U)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Group L.P.. Also check out:
1. Blackstone Group L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Group L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Group L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Group L.P. keeps buying