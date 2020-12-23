Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Tortoise Acquisition Corp, Sells ANGI Homeservices Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Nikola Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Luxor Capital Group, LP (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Tortoise Acquisition Corp, Athene Holding, Cheniere Energy Inc, sells ANGI Homeservices Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Nikola Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2020Q3, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 50 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAC, RBA, SHLL, RTP.U, CFIIU, QQQ, SNPR.U, FE, CLNY, SMAR, FB, ALLY, RBAC.U, SIG, DT, UBER, JMIA, SPWH, AMWL, CD, HCHC,
- Added Positions: ATH, LNG, AMZN, PEGA, GLNG, MSFT, HOV, FTCH, ADSK, RH, BWEN,
- Reduced Positions: ANGI, MSGS, ZM, LBTYK, RGS, VST,
- Sold Out: SPY, NKLA, BABA, GRUB, EVA, W, IWM, SRG, GIII, SFIX, YNDX, BORR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Luxor Capital Group, LP
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 26,260,234 shares, 20.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 4,021,695 shares, 18.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,107,163 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 3,815,631 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SHLL) - 4,500,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $178.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.29%. The holding were 4,021,695 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 3,815,631 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SHLL)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 3,288,900 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFIIU)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $308.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60,749 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 4,661,162 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 450.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.27 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,574,505 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3185.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 29,008 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,708,921 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 426.73%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,513 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 469.57%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $27.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 227,806 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.Sold Out: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Enviva Partners LP. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.28.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54.
