James Li
James Li
Articles (1425)

5 Global Buffett-Munger Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Stocks with predictable earnings growth from Korea, India and Africa

January 07, 2021 | About: XKRX:029960 +1.21% BOM:532898 +4.34% NAI:SCOM +0% XKRX:036830 +1.34% JSE:KS +0%

According to the Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five companies based in Korea, India and Africa with a GuruFocus business predictability rank of five stars and a high dividend yield are Korea Environment Technology Co. Ltd. (XKRX:029960), Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. (BOM:532898), Safaricom PLC (NAI:SCOM), Soulbrain Holdings Co. Ltd. (XKRX:036830) and PSG Konsult Ltd. (JSE:KST).

The Buffett-Munger Screener applies Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s four-criterion approach to value investing. Buffett said that Berkshire looks for four key attributes of good companies at fair prices: understandable business, favorable long-term prospects, honest and competent management and attractive share prices.

90873732cdf5635d3a07095097fdc02d.png

Key Buffett-Munger Screener criteria include strong and predictable earnings growth, expanding profit margins, no meaningful debt incurrence while growing business and attractive price-earnings-to-growth valuation.

The following video discusses how to access the Buffett-Munger Screener page, select the desired regions, and filter the results based on predictability rank.

Korea Environment Technology

Shares of Korea Environment Technology traded around 9120 won ($8.33), resulting in a PEG ratio of 0.66. The stock is fairly valued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03 while its dividend yield of 5.88% outperforms over 90% of global competitors.

38a3932462c3341e8e0539369b9023eb.png

The South Korean industrial company provides waste collection, transportation and disposal services. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on assets that outperforms over 93% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 12% per year on average over the past five years.

4d66de92314e8c0a5117fad8d1d20004.png

Power Grid

Shares of Power Grid traded around 192.15 Indian rupees ($2.67), resulting in a PEG ratio of 0.76. The stock's dividend yield of 4.61% outperforms 72.4% of global competitors.

1ea75373b8ec71cdd11f01427f16123d.png

The Indian utility company operates services through its Transmission, Telecom and Consultancy business segments. GuruFocus ranks Power Grid's profitability 8 out of 10, driven by profit margins and returns outperforming over 85% of global competitors.

635bea4ad279e7595590b749fe1b3504.png

Safaricom

Shares of Safaricom traded around 34.4 Kenyan shillings (31 cents), resulting in a PEG ratio of 1.22. The stock has a dividend yield of 4.07% and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

1f762e9f29c29f1856e818feba61b79a.png

GuruFocus ranks the Kenyan telecommunications company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins and returns near 10-year highs.

a7c2539f651c4b6b9151a751dc36b243.png

Soulbrain

Shares of Soulbrain traded around 44,850 won ($40.85), resulting in a PEG ratio of 0.18. The stock's dividend yield of 3.34% outperforms approximately 80% of global competitors.

4ca924ce6896586e90cf1b3fc02f87a2.png

GuruFocus ranks the Korean technology materials company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 10% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 85% of global competitors.

18da23f94d12e4b4503068f9475aaebc.png

PSG Konsult

Shares of PSG Konsult traded around 9 South African rand (58 cents), resulting in a PEG ratio of 1.64. Even though the company's dividend yield of 2.56% underperforms over 70% of global competitors, PSG Konsult's stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.72.

b8af2c018889b6464d63be1cd652d900.png

GuruFocus ranks the South African asset management company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on equity that outperforms 91% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 3.9% per year on average over the past five years.

e9d1052435924ec376e6e50b86c43b38.png

See also

Table 1 lists the total number of Buffett-Munger stocks for each region covered by GuruFocus as of Thursday.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India

Buffett-Munger Stocks

17

105

82

0

29

2

19

4

30

Table 1

Disclosure: No positions.

