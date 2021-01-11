Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Unisys Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MetLife Inc

Investment company Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Equitable Holdings Inc, Unisys Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Coty Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, sells Intel Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, MetLife Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQH, UIS, COTY, ZI, VRP, ASAN, TLND, AMAT, MDY, LNC, GPN, AYX, NXST, QCOM, GOOG, CSX, TXT, EFX, CVX, LADR, OFS,

EQH, UIS, COTY, ZI, VRP, ASAN, TLND, AMAT, MDY, LNC, GPN, AYX, NXST, QCOM, GOOG, CSX, TXT, EFX, CVX, LADR, OFS, Added Positions: IJR, IJH, DVY, VWO, AAIC, VEU, GPMT, AMZN, DIS, SPY, NHI, OXLC, MSFT, BRK.B, IVV, BMY, NLY, PYPL, JNJ, AGNC, GOOGL, DELL, PG, DUK, TFC, LOW, AMGN, FXH, MRK, IBB, IHI, FIXD, LMBS, BAC, KO, GLD, HD, SBUX, HCA, MU, PML,

IJR, IJH, DVY, VWO, AAIC, VEU, GPMT, AMZN, DIS, SPY, NHI, OXLC, MSFT, BRK.B, IVV, BMY, NLY, PYPL, JNJ, AGNC, GOOGL, DELL, PG, DUK, TFC, LOW, AMGN, FXH, MRK, IBB, IHI, FIXD, LMBS, BAC, KO, GLD, HD, SBUX, HCA, MU, PML, Reduced Positions: INTC, COOP, FXD, ITW, SYK, T, IFV, FAST, FXL, URI, COMM, GE, ASH, EPD, TWO, VST, TRTX, CHMI, XBI, CSTM, CCLP, CBRL, NRZ, RA, FB, FXU, XOM, V, BX, THQ, ARCC, IWM, DOCU, TMO, NUV, NMI, FHN,

INTC, COOP, FXD, ITW, SYK, T, IFV, FAST, FXL, URI, COMM, GE, ASH, EPD, TWO, VST, TRTX, CHMI, XBI, CSTM, CCLP, CBRL, NRZ, RA, FB, FXU, XOM, V, BX, THQ, ARCC, IWM, DOCU, TMO, NUV, NMI, FHN, Sold Out: CRM, MET, IPOB, NEE, WEC, ES, GOLD, MCD, ET, ATAX,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,426 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.45% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 93,244 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,092 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 86,526 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 72,987 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $7.75, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $44.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.650400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.66%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 70.88%. The purchase prices were between $2.46 and $3.85, with an estimated average price of $3.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 148,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.01.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 74%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc still held 4,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 36.53%. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc still held 15,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.