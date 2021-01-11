  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc

January 11, 2021 | About: IWP +0% BHK +0.25% ABBV +1.74% INTC -0.11% VUG -1.16% BRK.A -0.6% DLTR -0.61% CVS +1.94% TCF +1.38% EXPE -0.9% AAPL -2.25%

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company First National Bank Sioux Falls (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Vanguard Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, sells Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Sioux Falls. As of 2020Q4, First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 74 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST NATIONAL BANK SIOUX FALLS
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,315 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.32%
  2. Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) - 135,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  3. Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) - 62,319 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 8,534 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,948 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.260900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350847.114000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $32.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.34 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.995900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. First National Bank Sioux Falls still held 10,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.



