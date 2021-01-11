First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company First National Bank Sioux Falls (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Vanguard Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, sells Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Sioux Falls. As of 2020Q4, First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 74 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,315 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.32% Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) - 135,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00% Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) - 62,319 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 8,534 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,948 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.260900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350847.114000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $32.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $142.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.34 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $15.995900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. First National Bank Sioux Falls still held 10,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.