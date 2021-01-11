Carlson Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Medtronic PLC, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Northfield, MN, based Investment company Carlson Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Carlson Capital Management owns 132 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAU, MDT, BNDX, BAC, BLNK, SCHW, MAR, MS, AGG, DIA, MDY, OEF, SCHG,

IAU, MDT, BNDX, BAC, BLNK, SCHW, MAR, MS, AGG, DIA, MDY, OEF, SCHG, Added Positions: BSV, MMM, VEA, VNQ, JNJ, DHR, QQQ, UNH, XEL, V, CI, PRF, ITOT, TSLA, FB, SCHA, VUG, DIS, UNP, TJX, PFE, NKE, HD, T,

BSV, MMM, VEA, VNQ, JNJ, DHR, QQQ, UNH, XEL, V, CI, PRF, ITOT, TSLA, FB, SCHA, VUG, DIS, UNP, TJX, PFE, NKE, HD, T, Reduced Positions: VV, VBR, VB, DLS, KMB, XOM, MSFT, VTV, VWO, CVX, VSS, AMZN, ABT, GWX, HON, WMT, TGT, AAPL, EFV, EFA, SNAP, TRV, WEC, IWF, SCHO, SCHX, VCSH, NEE, JPM, INTC, SPY, IVV, EL, PRFZ, SCHE, SCHF, ECL, COST, IEMG, KO, CSCO, FIS, VOO, ADBE, WFC, MCK, PG, GGG, GIS, GE, BABA, PM, HRL, SCHV, FISV, IBM, USB, SBUX, NFLX, CHRW, BSX, MO, MRK,

VV, VBR, VB, DLS, KMB, XOM, MSFT, VTV, VWO, CVX, VSS, AMZN, ABT, GWX, HON, WMT, TGT, AAPL, EFV, EFA, SNAP, TRV, WEC, IWF, SCHO, SCHX, VCSH, NEE, JPM, INTC, SPY, IVV, EL, PRFZ, SCHE, SCHF, ECL, COST, IEMG, KO, CSCO, FIS, VOO, ADBE, WFC, MCK, PG, GGG, GIS, GE, BABA, PM, HRL, SCHV, FISV, IBM, USB, SBUX, NFLX, CHRW, BSX, MO, MRK, Sold Out: LOW, AEP, HUBB, SJM, MCD, SPXU,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 668,464 shares, 24.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 474,976 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 764,535 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 393,203 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.70% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 193,830 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 112,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.894500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $129.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 393,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 66.22%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $316.823700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $214.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $164.14, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.