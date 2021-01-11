  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Carlson Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Medtronic PLC, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

January 11, 2021 | About: BSV -0.01% DHR +0.05% QQQ -1.28% V -1.15% PRF +0.05% IAU -0.01% MDT -1.27% BNDX -0.19% BLNK +18.74% BAC +1.43% SCHG -1.22% LOW +1.11% A +0.91%

Northfield, MN, based Investment company Carlson Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Carlson Capital Management owns 132 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Carlson Capital Management
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 668,464 shares, 24.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 474,976 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 764,535 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 393,203 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.70%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 193,830 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 112,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.894500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $129.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 393,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 66.22%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $316.823700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $214.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73.

Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $164.14, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.



