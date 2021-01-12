5 Stocks With High Predictability Ranks

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of Jan. 12.

The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has a fIve-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 32.67% margin of safety at an average price of $24.34 per share.

The holding company has a market cap of $9.49 billion and an enterprise value of $13.60 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 6.70% and 9.30%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 4.20% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.90. The share price has been as high as $25.23 and as low as $11.63 in the last year. As of Jan. 12, the stock was trading 3.53% below its 52-week high and 109.29% above its 52-week low.

With 2.46% of outstanding shares, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.34% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.83%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 19.13% margin of safety at the average price of $40.29 per share.

The company, which manufactures auto parts, has a market cap of $9.85 billion and an enterprise value of $10.73 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 5.60% and its earnings per share have risen 7.50%.

The stock has declined 2.63% over the past 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 23.02. The share price has been as high as $43.22 and as low as $17 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 12, the stock was trading 6.78% below its 52-week high and 137% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.77% and Rogers with 0.76%.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 21.06% margin of safety at an average price of $96.44 per share.

The insurance holding company has a $10.09 billion market cap and an enterprise value of $11.96 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 4.60% and its earnings per share have risen 15.10%.

The share price has fallen 7.33% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.63. The share price has been as high as $111.43 and as low as $56.74 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 12, the stock was trading 13.45% below its 52-week high and 69.97% above its 52-week low.

With 6.07% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 16.26% margin of safety at an average price of $141.14 per share.

The company, which operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers, has a market cap of $11.99 billion and an enterprise value of $14.91 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 6.60% and 9.90%.

Shares have lost 2.585% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.84. The share price has been as high as $148.27 and as low as $65.2 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 12, the stock was trading 4.81% below its 52-week high and 13.84% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.20% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.57% and Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68%.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 30.59% margin of safety at an average price of $62.64 per share.

The real estate services provider has a market cap of $21 billion and an enterprise value of $23.87 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 22% and its earnings per share have risen 21.80%.

Shares have increased 2.19% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $67.7 and as low as $29.16 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 12, the stock was trading 7.47% below its 52-week high and 114.76% above its 52-week low.

With 3.05% of outstanding shares, ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.91% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

