Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E, Fastly Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDA, SCHF, DIS, SQ, CVS, CRSP, OKTA, WMT, SPOT,

FNDA, SCHF, DIS, SQ, CVS, CRSP, OKTA, WMT, SPOT, Added Positions: SCHG, TTD, ARKW, FSLY, ARKG, QQQ, FNDX, DOCU, CRWD, SHOP, PYPL, ARKK, TSLA, CAT, QCOM, NAC, CRM, BSCM, ABBV, HD, NOBL, V, MSFT, AMZN, PKW, KO, PG, BRK.B, COST, PEP, RTX, IGR, MCD,

SCHG, TTD, ARKW, FSLY, ARKG, QQQ, FNDX, DOCU, CRWD, SHOP, PYPL, ARKK, TSLA, CAT, QCOM, NAC, CRM, BSCM, ABBV, HD, NOBL, V, MSFT, AMZN, PKW, KO, PG, BRK.B, COST, PEP, RTX, IGR, MCD, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, SCHB, T, XLK, DUK, SPY, CSCO, MO, NOC, LMT, NSC, XLC, SO, BSJL, NVDA, BOE, PM, SCHD, MRK, XLI, XLB,

GOOGL, SCHB, T, XLK, DUK, SPY, CSCO, MO, NOC, LMT, NSC, XLC, SO, BSJL, NVDA, BOE, PM, SCHD, MRK, XLI, XLB, Sold Out: SPLK, WORK, PFF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,611 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 80,115 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.28% PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 118,007 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,621 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,926 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 40,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 29,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $230.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $193.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 80,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 221.16%. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $785.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 35,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 112.74%. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 35,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 107,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.