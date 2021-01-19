S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Nike Inc

Investment company S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Microsoft Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Intel Corp, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Nike Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USB, BUD, TGT, KO, JPM, PG, ABBV, MCD, VIG, ACN, WMT, F,

USB, BUD, TGT, KO, JPM, PG, ABBV, MCD, VIG, ACN, WMT, F, Added Positions: COST, MSFT, AAPL, BSCM, INTC, BRK.B, D, CVS, VLO, ENB, BSCL, BSJL, MRK, IBM, AMZN, LMT, ECL, GOOGL, V, GD, IFF, APD, JNJ,

COST, MSFT, AAPL, BSCM, INTC, BRK.B, D, CVS, VLO, ENB, BSCL, BSJL, MRK, IBM, AMZN, LMT, ECL, GOOGL, V, GD, IFF, APD, JNJ, Reduced Positions: HON, MA, UNH, CTVA, JLL, A, CL, SBUX, NEE, SCHX, PEP, EQIX, MOAT, XYL, IJR, ADP, LIN, SO, FB, IJH, SCHB, MDT, DUK, DBEF,

HON, MA, UNH, CTVA, JLL, A, CL, SBUX, NEE, SCHX, PEP, EQIX, MOAT, XYL, IJR, ADP, LIN, SO, FB, IJH, SCHB, MDT, DUK, DBEF, Sold Out: COF, NKE,

For the details of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.e.e.d.+planning+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,613 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 409,840 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.07% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 369,839 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,112 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.21% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 54,844 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 86,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $188.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.305400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $138.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 609.11%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $354.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 8,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 28,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.708000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 409,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 239.70%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 30,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 219.79%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $234.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $71.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 58.08%. The sale prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 2,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 21.74%. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC still held 1,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.