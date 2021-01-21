Interactive Financial Advisors Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Oakbrook, IL, based Investment company Interactive Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, sells BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interactive Financial Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Interactive Financial Advisors owns 148 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, REM, IBUY, TSLA, GILD, UNP, DIS, COST, BRK.B, JNJ, PEP, SNOW, HAS, AXP, LBRDK, CCEP, TSI, MJ, CCL, LBTYK,

AAPL, REM, IBUY, TSLA, GILD, UNP, DIS, COST, BRK.B, JNJ, PEP, SNOW, HAS, AXP, LBRDK, CCEP, TSI, MJ, CCL, LBTYK, Added Positions: VTI, EMB, FXF, VWO, SPY, ITA, ARKK, SLV, GOOGL, IGM, VCR, XLV, SCHH, IVW, GOVT, TIP, TDTT, IAU, D, PG, BAB, XLP, PZA, DVY, NOBL, BKLN, XLE, T, WIP, IJT, ICF, XOM, TLH, SCHE, DHS, VOX, IGSB,

VTI, EMB, FXF, VWO, SPY, ITA, ARKK, SLV, GOOGL, IGM, VCR, XLV, SCHH, IVW, GOVT, TIP, TDTT, IAU, D, PG, BAB, XLP, PZA, DVY, NOBL, BKLN, XLE, T, WIP, IJT, ICF, XOM, TLH, SCHE, DHS, VOX, IGSB, Reduced Positions: SHY, GLD, LQD, IVV, FB, AMZN, VIG, VOO, IWN, NFLX, VEA, IGE, REZ, EFV, AGG, FIW, PFF, XLU, MUB, IGIB, SRLN, BNDX, XBI, VUG, VOE, VTV, BWX, SPHD, DGRW, EFA, IWM, IVE, DBC, MDY, RWO, GNR, JPIN, IJR, VBR, SUB, VNQI, PAA, WY, ET, IXC, VSS, TLT, IEF, EFAV, OXY, VNQ, ACWX, SLVP, ILF,

SHY, GLD, LQD, IVV, FB, AMZN, VIG, VOO, IWN, NFLX, VEA, IGE, REZ, EFV, AGG, FIW, PFF, XLU, MUB, IGIB, SRLN, BNDX, XBI, VUG, VOE, VTV, BWX, SPHD, DGRW, EFA, IWM, IVE, DBC, MDY, RWO, GNR, JPIN, IJR, VBR, SUB, VNQI, PAA, WY, ET, IXC, VSS, TLT, IEF, EFAV, OXY, VNQ, ACWX, SLVP, ILF, Sold Out: FXI, BABA, VGLT, SLM, CRON,

For the details of Interactive Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interactive+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,484 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 131,341 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 107,513 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12% Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) - 134,719 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.30% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 93,422 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $136.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 39,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 152,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $125.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $847.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.738200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5722.06%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $201.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 35,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2357.63%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 41,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $99.25 and $103.34, with an estimated average price of $101.02. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 134,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $94.081500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 23,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 75,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $6.94.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.08%. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.384100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 14,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 49.7%. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.9%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 21,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.4%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $272.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 4,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.13%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3322.956900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.79%. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $571.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 2,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.15%. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Interactive Financial Advisors still held 15,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.