Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJR, ADBE, PKI, MDY, CI, SCHB, SPYG,
- Added Positions: IVW, VTV, IWP, IJK, IVE, IJJ, IWD, VUG, VNQ, AAPL, QQQ, DVY, BABA, CRM, HTD, VO, AMZN, GOOG, SPEM, IDV, LMT, AMT, IWF, LOW, UNH, INVH, MPW, MSFT, WMT, BRK.B, PLD, CCI, COST, IWR, BSX, V,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, BIV, CSCO, JPM, LLY, FB, CME, USB, VWO, SCHH, EQIX, MAA, TJX, EXR, EL, ZTS, IJH, EA, DRE, ARE,
- Sold Out: IBB, VRTX, BMY,
For the details of Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platte+river+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 175,407 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 192,696 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 350.20%
- BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 99,606 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 43,814 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,427 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $473.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.05 and $147.91, with an estimated average price of $133.23. The stock is now traded at around $151.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $446.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.024200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 192,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 175,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 63,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 47,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 64,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying