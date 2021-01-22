Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, ADBE, PKI, MDY, CI, SCHB, SPYG,

IJR, ADBE, PKI, MDY, CI, SCHB, SPYG, Added Positions: IVW, VTV, IWP, IJK, IVE, IJJ, IWD, VUG, VNQ, AAPL, QQQ, DVY, BABA, CRM, HTD, VO, AMZN, GOOG, SPEM, IDV, LMT, AMT, IWF, LOW, UNH, INVH, MPW, MSFT, WMT, BRK.B, PLD, CCI, COST, IWR, BSX, V,

IVW, VTV, IWP, IJK, IVE, IJJ, IWD, VUG, VNQ, AAPL, QQQ, DVY, BABA, CRM, HTD, VO, AMZN, GOOG, SPEM, IDV, LMT, AMT, IWF, LOW, UNH, INVH, MPW, MSFT, WMT, BRK.B, PLD, CCI, COST, IWR, BSX, V, Reduced Positions: MUB, BIV, CSCO, JPM, LLY, FB, CME, USB, VWO, SCHH, EQIX, MAA, TJX, EXR, EL, ZTS, IJH, EA, DRE, ARE,

MUB, BIV, CSCO, JPM, LLY, FB, CME, USB, VWO, SCHH, EQIX, MAA, TJX, EXR, EL, ZTS, IJH, EA, DRE, ARE, Sold Out: IBB, VRTX, BMY,

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 175,407 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.26% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 192,696 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 350.20% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 99,606 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 43,814 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,427 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $473.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.05 and $147.91, with an estimated average price of $133.23. The stock is now traded at around $151.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $446.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.024200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 192,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 175,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 63,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 47,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 64,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.