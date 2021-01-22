MONECO Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Mi

Investment company MONECO Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MONECO Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, MONECO Advisors, LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,667 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,544 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 139,375 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 75,143 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.41% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 62,974 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $131.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $277.53. The stock is now traded at around $321.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $362.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 78.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 48.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

MONECO Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iBio Inc. The sale prices were between $1.05 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $1.61.