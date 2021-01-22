Fluent Financial, LLC Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells BTC iShares Global 100 ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Altria Group Inc

Investment company Fluent Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Intel Corp, sells BTC iShares Global 100 ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Altria Group Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fluent Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Fluent Financial, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, IQLT, VIG, EFG, HYLS, KO, BSV, IWY, BNDX, PSX, COG, CMCSA, VZ, HD, MCD, BAB, FB, NUE, MMIN,

XLE, IQLT, VIG, EFG, HYLS, KO, BSV, IWY, BNDX, PSX, COG, CMCSA, VZ, HD, MCD, BAB, FB, NUE, MMIN, Added Positions: INTC, IWP, EFA, JNJ, AMGN, IWM, RTX, CSCO, GD, NOC, AMZN, HII, MSFT, EXAS,

INTC, IWP, EFA, JNJ, AMGN, IWM, RTX, CSCO, GD, NOC, AMZN, HII, MSFT, EXAS, Reduced Positions: IOO, ANGL, MO, XOM, CVX, BMY, IEI, QQQ, TXN, MMM, BLK, GOOGL, AAPL, HON,

IOO, ANGL, MO, XOM, CVX, BMY, IEI, QQQ, TXN, MMM, BLK, GOOGL, AAPL, HON, Sold Out: GSK, ACWI, COP, DGRO, VLO, RDS.A, BP, UL, MDLZ, FMB, BOND, SHYG, HYD,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 79,169 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 200,739 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,046 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.11% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 35,601 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Intel Corp (INTC) - 150,252 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.33%

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 200,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 155,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 38,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 51,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 93,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 76,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 157.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 150,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 70,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 48,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Fluent Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47.