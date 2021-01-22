Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Lazard, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Evanson Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Brookfield Renewable Corp, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Lazard, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evanson Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Evanson Asset Management, LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMD, BEPC, SCHR, MGNI, MELI, ARKG, XLB, IWS, WPC, SON, TGT, VOE, SCHC, PFF, IWP, ARKK, CR, EMR, HON, UNH, DE, APTV, RWO, BAC, NLY, RWT, F, CCL,
- Added Positions: IJS, PHYS, IVW, MUB, TSLA, VIG, VGSH, AAPL, GOOGL, GLDM, VEU, VWO, ICF, IWF, MSFT, SCHF, IDU, ADBE, IVE, IWD, VB, WDAY, VTV, IYY, IYF, PTY, WMT, EFA, AMZN, BRK.B, MA, ET, COST, BABA, QCOM, DHR, VBK, SCHE, VCR, JPM, EEM, DVYE, DVY, EFG, USAC, EFV, IJR, VGT, IWB, IWO, VEA, HD, TMO, VZ, DIS, WFC, MCD, BIP, PM, PG, LIN, PSLV, CL, KO, CAT, ARCC, PFE, AMGN, PEP, MRK, KR, SDIV, SBUX, VBR, INTC, VTIP, VV, MO, NVDA, OKE, TWLO, HNRG, IBB, KRA, FNDF, GBDC, KMI, ABBV, TDOC, PYPL, DON, DBEF, CWI, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: FB, ALRM, BND, SPXS, CVX, SCHO, T, BSV, SCHD, VUG, SIRI, VYM, WLTW, SLB, GE, IWM, VCIT,
- Sold Out: LAZ, BACPL.PFD, BNDX, WFCPL.PFD, FR, IOVA, PANW, 15R, HAL, MNKD,
For the details of Evanson Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evanson+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Evanson Asset Management, LLC
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,526,602 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 269,067 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,773 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 181,345 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 22,669 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1965.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 104,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 396.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 61.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.04 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $39.92.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evanson Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Evanson Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evanson Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evanson Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evanson Asset Management, LLC keeps buying