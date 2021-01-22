Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Lazard, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Evanson Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Brookfield Renewable Corp, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Lazard, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evanson Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Evanson Asset Management, LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMD, BEPC, SCHR, MGNI, MELI, ARKG, XLB, IWS, WPC, SON, TGT, VOE, SCHC, PFF, IWP, ARKK, CR, EMR, HON, UNH, DE, APTV, RWO, BAC, NLY, RWT, F, CCL,

AMD, BEPC, SCHR, MGNI, MELI, ARKG, XLB, IWS, WPC, SON, TGT, VOE, SCHC, PFF, IWP, ARKK, CR, EMR, HON, UNH, DE, APTV, RWO, BAC, NLY, RWT, F, CCL, Added Positions: IJS, PHYS, IVW, MUB, TSLA, VIG, VGSH, AAPL, GOOGL, GLDM, VEU, VWO, ICF, IWF, MSFT, SCHF, IDU, ADBE, IVE, IWD, VB, WDAY, VTV, IYY, IYF, PTY, WMT, EFA, AMZN, BRK.B, MA, ET, COST, BABA, QCOM, DHR, VBK, SCHE, VCR, JPM, EEM, DVYE, DVY, EFG, USAC, EFV, IJR, VGT, IWB, IWO, VEA, HD, TMO, VZ, DIS, WFC, MCD, BIP, PM, PG, LIN, PSLV, CL, KO, CAT, ARCC, PFE, AMGN, PEP, MRK, KR, SDIV, SBUX, VBR, INTC, VTIP, VV, MO, NVDA, OKE, TWLO, HNRG, IBB, KRA, FNDF, GBDC, KMI, ABBV, TDOC, PYPL, DON, DBEF, CWI, UBER,

IJS, PHYS, IVW, MUB, TSLA, VIG, VGSH, AAPL, GOOGL, GLDM, VEU, VWO, ICF, IWF, MSFT, SCHF, IDU, ADBE, IVE, IWD, VB, WDAY, VTV, IYY, IYF, PTY, WMT, EFA, AMZN, BRK.B, MA, ET, COST, BABA, QCOM, DHR, VBK, SCHE, VCR, JPM, EEM, DVYE, DVY, EFG, USAC, EFV, IJR, VGT, IWB, IWO, VEA, HD, TMO, VZ, DIS, WFC, MCD, BIP, PM, PG, LIN, PSLV, CL, KO, CAT, ARCC, PFE, AMGN, PEP, MRK, KR, SDIV, SBUX, VBR, INTC, VTIP, VV, MO, NVDA, OKE, TWLO, HNRG, IBB, KRA, FNDF, GBDC, KMI, ABBV, TDOC, PYPL, DON, DBEF, CWI, UBER, Reduced Positions: FB, ALRM, BND, SPXS, CVX, SCHO, T, BSV, SCHD, VUG, SIRI, VYM, WLTW, SLB, GE, IWM, VCIT,

FB, ALRM, BND, SPXS, CVX, SCHO, T, BSV, SCHD, VUG, SIRI, VYM, WLTW, SLB, GE, IWM, VCIT, Sold Out: LAZ, BACPL.PFD, BNDX, WFCPL.PFD, FR, IOVA, PANW, 15R, HAL, MNKD,

For the details of Evanson Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evanson+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 6,526,602 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% Facebook Inc (FB) - 269,067 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,773 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 181,345 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 22,669 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1965.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 104,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 396.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.23%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 61.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.04 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $39.92.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37.