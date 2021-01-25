>
Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ford Motor Co, Sells Telkonet Inc, YogaWorks Inc

January 25, 2021 | About: F -3.65% LLY +2.5%

Investment company Mount Vernon Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ford Motor Co, sells Telkonet Inc, YogaWorks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Vernon Associates Inc . As of 2020Q4, Mount Vernon Associates Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mount+vernon+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,400 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,433 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 28,194 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,308 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 12,152 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.



