Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ford Motor Co, Sells Telkonet Inc, YogaWorks Inc

Investment company Mount Vernon Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Ford Motor Co, sells Telkonet Inc, YogaWorks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Vernon Associates Inc . As of 2020Q4, Mount Vernon Associates Inc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LLY,
- Added Positions: GOOG, T, F, GE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, AIG, MRK, HIG, IBM, HON, INTC, XOM, IP, DAL, V, WH, TKOI, YOGAQ, GNW,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with F. Click here to check it out.
- F 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of F
- Peter Lynch Chart of F
For the details of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mount+vernon+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,400 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,433 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 28,194 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,308 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 12,152 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC . Also check out:
1. MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOUNT VERNON ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying