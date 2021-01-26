Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, United Rentals Inc, TE Connectivity, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Hexcel Corp, Vontier Corp

Lenox, MA, based Investment company Renaissance Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, United Rentals Inc, TE Connectivity, Amazon.com Inc, CRH PLC, sells The Walt Disney Co, Hexcel Corp, Vontier Corp, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Investment Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Renaissance Investment Group LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVGO, URI, SABR, BKNG, ALK,

AVGO, URI, SABR, BKNG, ALK, Added Positions: TEL, AMZN, CRH, LDOS, CSCO, ZTS, SBUX, TTEK, AMT, APD, AMGN, COST, ISRG, MLM, TJX, XYL, USB, MSFT, PEP, GOOG, UNP, V, NXPI, GOOGL, RTX, MRK, NEE, PG,

TEL, AMZN, CRH, LDOS, CSCO, ZTS, SBUX, TTEK, AMT, APD, AMGN, COST, ISRG, MLM, TJX, XYL, USB, MSFT, PEP, GOOG, UNP, V, NXPI, GOOGL, RTX, MRK, NEE, PG, Reduced Positions: PYPL, BLD, TMO, AAPL, DIS, DHR, MAS, HXL, MDY, HD, BX, JNJ, QQQ, FTV, SPY, INTC, IBM, XOM, SYK, PFE, LOW, ABBV, IHI, DOV, ADP, ADI, EMR, PHO,

PYPL, BLD, TMO, AAPL, DIS, DHR, MAS, HXL, MDY, HD, BX, JNJ, QQQ, FTV, SPY, INTC, IBM, XOM, SYK, PFE, LOW, ABBV, IHI, DOV, ADP, ADI, EMR, PHO, Sold Out: VNT, XLF, XLY, ITB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,730 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,223 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 70,291 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,652 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 54,155 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $463.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $249.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 9,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 153,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2016.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 305.42%. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $125.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3325.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in CRH PLC by 233.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $39.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 68,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $111.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 123,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.