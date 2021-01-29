Blue Fin Capital, Inc. Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Intel Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF

Providence, RI, based Investment company Blue Fin Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, CVS Health Corp, Starbucks Corp, sells Intel Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, Boston Properties Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Fin Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Blue Fin Capital, Inc. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRWD, SBUX, TXT, XLC, DE,

CRWD, SBUX, TXT, XLC, DE, Added Positions: PYPL, AMZN, NVDA, MSFT, NFLX, V, COST, ADBE, MA, WMT, CVS, FB, BKLN, PFF, HYG, IYW, EEMA, JNJ, ACN, LMT, AGG, GLD, HD, ES, IBB, KO, ABT, UNH, NVS, PG, VZ, IGV, PEP, JPM, GOOGL, SPGI, SYK, ITOT, PFE, ORCL, MRK, BABA, NEE, EMB, PGX, CSCO, JNK, CL, IEMG, MCD, ABBV, NOC, D, ILMN, MDT, VGT,

PYPL, AMZN, NVDA, MSFT, NFLX, V, COST, ADBE, MA, WMT, CVS, FB, BKLN, PFF, HYG, IYW, EEMA, JNJ, ACN, LMT, AGG, GLD, HD, ES, IBB, KO, ABT, UNH, NVS, PG, VZ, IGV, PEP, JPM, GOOGL, SPGI, SYK, ITOT, PFE, ORCL, MRK, BABA, NEE, EMB, PGX, CSCO, JNK, CL, IEMG, MCD, ABBV, NOC, D, ILMN, MDT, VGT, Reduced Positions: EFA, SRLN, RTX, BAM, ADP, BAC, DIA, IEFA, VYM, TIP, CGNX, T, SDY, YUM, PRF, QQQ, SO, XLK, WY, O, RYN, HON, LHX, LLY, BMY, BSX, AB, STT, WELL, DUK,

EFA, SRLN, RTX, BAM, ADP, BAC, DIA, IEFA, VYM, TIP, CGNX, T, SDY, YUM, PRF, QQQ, SO, XLK, WY, O, RYN, HON, LHX, LLY, BMY, BSX, AB, STT, WELL, DUK, Sold Out: INTC, BXP, DNKN, AXP, HYD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,275 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,339 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,606 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,267 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 27,183 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $48.49, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $292.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 96,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.7.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01.