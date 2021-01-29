Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, CVS Health Corp

Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Baidu Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, CVS Health Corp, Cummins Inc, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2020Q4, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 146 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DLR, VRP, BUD, BIDU, VIAC, NOC, VIA, SPYD, ICE, DGX, SCHE, SPY, AY,

DLR, VRP, BUD, BIDU, VIAC, NOC, VIA, SPYD, ICE, DGX, SCHE, SPY, AY, Added Positions: SCHW, ARCC, ETX, PFE, BABA, BAM, MMM, BTT, NZF, MIY, WEC, AMZN, MUI, MDT, SCHF, MA, WM, UNH, SBUX, KMB, CME, ACN, ABT, CAT, AEP, MO,

SCHW, ARCC, ETX, PFE, BABA, BAM, MMM, BTT, NZF, MIY, WEC, AMZN, MUI, MDT, SCHF, MA, WM, UNH, SBUX, KMB, CME, ACN, ABT, CAT, AEP, MO, Reduced Positions: XOM, AAPL, CVS, CMI, TXN, INTC, VT, PG, ITW, MSFT, HD, VZ, GOOGL, DES, KKR, LLY, TEL, BA, DEO, PEP, NTRS, T, UL, DIS, SO, ILMN, MRK, MMP, JPM, IBM, SDY, WFC, VEEV, SMAR, MCD, MMU, ABBV, PYPL, EMR, SCHP, GE,

XOM, AAPL, CVS, CMI, TXN, INTC, VT, PG, ITW, MSFT, HD, VZ, GOOGL, DES, KKR, LLY, TEL, BA, DEO, PEP, NTRS, T, UL, DIS, SO, ILMN, MRK, MMP, JPM, IBM, SDY, WFC, VEEV, SMAR, MCD, MMU, ABBV, PYPL, EMR, SCHP, GE, Sold Out: BKK, WELL, AMTD, AFL, DFE, ORAN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,170 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,562 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,845 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 61,337 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 41,220 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $244.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.74.