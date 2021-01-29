>
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, CVS Health Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: SCHW +0.84% ARCC +0.11% BABA +0.2% WEC -1.48% DLR -2.88% VRP +0.19% BUD +2.46% BIDU +3.24% SPYD +0.06% VIAC -9.63% BKK +0%

Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Baidu Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, CVS Health Corp, Cummins Inc, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2020Q4, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 146 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walter+%26+keenan+financial+consulting+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,170 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,562 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,845 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 61,337 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 41,220 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $244.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Sold Out: Orange SA (ORAN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.74.



