WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company WestEnd Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,747,152 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 995,303 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42% SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,651,087 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80% SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 1,169,803 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 880,561 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 125,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $165.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 612,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 901,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 831,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 164.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.