Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, AT&T Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: BABA +0.2% PEP +0.83% ERIC -9.14% PYPL +3.41% SPLK -0.09% GOOG +1.77% SGT +0% VIAC -9.63% UPS -0.24% GDOT -0.12% VIA +0%

Investment company Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PepsiCo Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, AT&T Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moser+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,996 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,375 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,292 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  4. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 212,422 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  5. BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 116,414 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $56.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1519.89%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 407.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1863.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01.

Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $2.44, with an estimated average price of $1.51.



