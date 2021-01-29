Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, AT&T Inc

Investment company Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PepsiCo Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, AT&T Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SGT, VIAC, UPS, CEF, VIA, GDOT,
- Added Positions: BABA, SCHP, TLT, PEP, HD, TFI, ERIC, LMT, PYPL, VTIP, AMD, SPLK, LQD, V, CME, GOOG, SHOP, IJK, DIS, FB, COUP, TSM, QCOM, GRMN, AZN,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, AMZN, AAPL, VEA, IWR, T, MO, ALGN, DGS, BA, TGT, NVDA, NKE, GILD, HON, SBUX, PFL, DISCA, VCIT, CVX, SCHO, VB,
- Sold Out: HYD, OHI, BLK, GIS, EMLC, QEP,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with BABA. Click here to check it out.
- List of 52-Week Lows
- List of 3-Year Lows
- List of 5-Year Lows
For the details of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moser+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,996 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,375 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,292 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 212,422 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 116,414 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 79 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $56.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1519.89%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 407.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1863.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.02.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77.Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $2.44, with an estimated average price of $1.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying