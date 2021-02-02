Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Sells Pool Corp, Progressive Corp, Citrix Systems Inc

Investment company Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Pool Corp, Progressive Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Trex Co Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). As of 2020Q4, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) owns 43 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LLY,

LLY, Added Positions: PYPL, BABA, GOOG, TMO, COO, SPY, AMZN, TSM, EWBC, NUAN, NDAQ,

PYPL, BABA, GOOG, TMO, COO, SPY, AMZN, TSM, EWBC, NUAN, NDAQ, Reduced Positions: TREX, SFM, NOVA, SIVB, GPK, OEF, UNH, XYL, AAPL, YETI, GLD,

TREX, SFM, NOVA, SIVB, GPK, OEF, UNH, XYL, AAPL, YETI, GLD, Sold Out: POOL, PGR, CTXS, VEEV, ANSS,

For the details of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/svenska+handelsbanken+ab+%28publ%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 45,100 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.83% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 35,000 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,008 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.36% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 61,600 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,400 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 116.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.276300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 45,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $256.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 117.36%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1926.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 5,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $519.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $319.05 and $363.32, with an estimated average price of $343.31. The stock is now traded at around $368.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 13,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.14.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.96.