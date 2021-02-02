>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Lemonade Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Boeing Co, Kinder Morgan Inc

February 02, 2021 | About: SQ +2.56% TSLA +3.93% IVW +1.39% NVDA +2.42% DOCU +4.21% IPOC +0% LMND -3.86% ARKG +3.1% ARKK +3.01% CRSP +1.49% ARK +0%

Investment company B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem (Current Portfolio) buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Lemonade Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells International Business Machines Corp, Boeing Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem. As of 2020Q4, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem owns 103 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b+%26+t+capital+management+dba+alpha+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,463 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 148,658 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  3. Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 741,668 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
  4. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 519,443 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,607 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 154,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $144.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.709000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Square Inc by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $227.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $878.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $539.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $240.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.52.

Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $94.6.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management. Also check out:

1. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)