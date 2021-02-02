B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Lemonade Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Boeing Co, Kinder Morgan Inc

Investment company B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem (Current Portfolio) buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Lemonade Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells International Business Machines Corp, Boeing Co, Kinder Morgan Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem. As of 2020Q4, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem owns 103 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IPOC, LMND, ARKG, ARKK, CRSP, ARKW, LSCC, ITA, GE,
- Added Positions: SQ, ICLN, TSLA, PYPL, IVW, ILMN, NVDA, SGOL, XOM, ALB, CRM, JPM, SHOP, DOCU, AMD, RH, TDOC, STZ, TXG, BMRN, PG,
- Reduced Positions: LPRO, BA, VO, JPST, BUD, LEG, CFR, MINT, REGN, BDX, BAC, VIG, WRK, SCHE, SCHG, SPY, UBER, VNLA, NFLX, ABBV, MSFT, QCOM, SLAB, EOG, CNC, CSCO, SCHF, ADBE,
- Sold Out: IBM, KMI, GWRE, POST, WFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,463 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 148,658 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 741,668 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
- iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 519,443 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,607 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 154,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $144.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.709000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Square Inc by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $227.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $878.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $539.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $240.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.52.Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $94.6.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.
