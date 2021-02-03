Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Lyft Inc, Sells Gores Metropoulos Inc, Intuit Inc, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp

Corte Madera, CA, based Investment company Cohen Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Lyft Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Wells Fargo, sells Gores Metropoulos Inc, Intuit Inc, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, CVS Health Corp, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSBD, WFC, BHP, BLK, NUE, STT, DIS, PM,

GSBD, WFC, BHP, BLK, NUE, STT, DIS, PM, Added Positions: BABA, LYFT, IWP, CRM,

BABA, LYFT, IWP, CRM, Reduced Positions: INTU, CVS, MSFT, WMB, UNH, TMO, COST, SYK, CMCSA, ORCL, AMGN, TGT, GLOG, AMAT, CSX, JNJ, CSCO, CHTR, RDS.A, INTC, NEE, ZBH, JPM, NVS, MMM, VIAC, SLB, DESP, T, PG, EPD, DD, PFE, CME, POST, CARR, OTIS, ET, CVX, BMY, BK,

INTU, CVS, MSFT, WMB, UNH, TMO, COST, SYK, CMCSA, ORCL, AMGN, TGT, GLOG, AMAT, CSX, JNJ, CSCO, CHTR, RDS.A, INTC, NEE, ZBH, JPM, NVS, MMM, VIAC, SLB, DESP, T, PG, EPD, DD, PFE, CME, POST, CARR, OTIS, ET, CVX, BMY, BK, Sold Out: GMHI, FEAC, SOR, HRI, BIIB, NYT, SVC, ONCT, SSKN,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,984 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,278 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,404 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 109,987 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,222 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 88,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $177.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.052200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 69,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.3.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $13.89.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.08 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $54.52.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $35.62 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.62.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.52.