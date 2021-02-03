>
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Lyft Inc, Sells Gores Metropoulos Inc, Intuit Inc, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp

February 03, 2021 | About: BABA +5.03% LYFT +3.97% IWP -0.18% GSBD -0.06% WFC +2.72% DIS +0.09% PM +1.51% BHP -0.1% STT +1.43% GMHI +0% FEAC +0% HR -1.54%

Corte Madera, CA, based Investment company Cohen Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Lyft Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Wells Fargo, sells Gores Metropoulos Inc, Intuit Inc, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, CVS Health Corp, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,984 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,278 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,404 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 109,987 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,222 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 88,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $177.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.052200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 69,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Gores Metropoulos Inc (GMHI)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.3.

Sold Out: Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp (FEAC)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $13.89.

Sold Out: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.08 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $54.52.

Sold Out: Source Capital Inc (SOR)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $35.62 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.62.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen Capital Management, Inc..

