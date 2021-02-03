Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, United States Steel Corp

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Drexel Morgan & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Citrix Systems Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, United States Steel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Drexel Morgan & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Drexel Morgan & Co. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AT&T Inc (T) - 2,604,212 shares, 20.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.06% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 220,128 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.24% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 455,033 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,465 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $166.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $502.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 106.06%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.66%. The holding were 2,604,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 83.24%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 220,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $333.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $12.6.