Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells ABB, Canon Inc, Schlumberger

Investment company Biechele Royce Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Norfolk Southern Corp, sells ABB, Canon Inc, Schlumberger, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biechele Royce Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Biechele Royce Advisors owns 42 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NSC,

NSC, Added Positions: BEN, AMGN, INTC, BK, CVS, NUE, CVX, XOM,

BEN, AMGN, INTC, BK, CVS, NUE, CVX, XOM, Reduced Positions: CAJ, AAPL, UPS, AMAT, SLB, MSM, PDCO, ON, AMZN, K, LLY, SLV, BWA, CAT, RHI, T, ZBH, WY, AVY, GLD, VTI, JPST, CHS, BRK.B,

CAJ, AAPL, UPS, AMAT, SLB, MSM, PDCO, ON, AMZN, K, LLY, SLV, BWA, CAT, RHI, T, ZBH, WY, AVY, GLD, VTI, JPST, CHS, BRK.B, Sold Out: ABB, GDX,

For the details of Biechele Royce Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biechele+royce+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,461 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 413,102 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 135,181 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 371,656 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 237,807 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $245.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $26.69.

Biechele Royce Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.