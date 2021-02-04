>
Articles 

Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells ABB, Canon Inc, Schlumberger

February 04, 2021 | About: NSC -0.28% ABB -5.06% GDX -2.38%

Investment company Biechele Royce Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Norfolk Southern Corp, sells ABB, Canon Inc, Schlumberger, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biechele Royce Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Biechele Royce Advisors owns 42 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biechele Royce Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biechele+royce+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biechele Royce Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,461 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  2. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 413,102 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 135,181 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  4. Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 371,656 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  5. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 237,807 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $245.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Biechele Royce Advisors sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $26.69.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Biechele Royce Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biechele Royce Advisors.

1. Biechele Royce Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biechele Royce Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biechele Royce Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biechele Royce Advisors keeps buying

