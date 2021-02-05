Roble, Belko & Company, Inc Buys SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Investment company Roble, Belko & Company, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Halliburton Co, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc owns 306 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, ATVI, FCEL, KMB, PLUG, SGT, SE, ELAN, SBE, LI, PLTR,

VTRS, ATVI, FCEL, KMB, PLUG, SGT, SE, ELAN, SBE, LI, PLTR, Added Positions: SDY, VTIP, JPST, VIGI, VNQ, VXUS, IVW, IYW, IJT, DTN, IWP, SPTM, BDJ, MGC, ARKK, NKLA, FB, TSLA,

SDY, VTIP, JPST, VIGI, VNQ, VXUS, IVW, IYW, IJT, DTN, IWP, SPTM, BDJ, MGC, ARKK, NKLA, FB, TSLA, Reduced Positions: SCHB, VTI, VOO, OEF, SPY, IWB, IVV, ITOT, VWO, AAPL, IEFA, EEM, BK, ADM, BSV, QQQ, BXMT, USRT, EFT, IJR, IEMG, VV, GSLC, GLD, FLRN, ADP, BAC, SCHK, MO, BRK.B, IWN, UAA, IJH, IGE, PM, DOW,

SCHB, VTI, VOO, OEF, SPY, IWB, IVV, ITOT, VWO, AAPL, IEFA, EEM, BK, ADM, BSV, QQQ, BXMT, USRT, EFT, IJR, IEMG, VV, GSLC, GLD, FLRN, ADP, BAC, SCHK, MO, BRK.B, IWN, UAA, IJH, IGE, PM, DOW, Sold Out: HYT, HAL, OXY, RWO, BND, SGEN, ADS, MET, HBAN, FE, FHI, GLW, APTV, NVCR, UA, CBSH, EMB, BP,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 269,275 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 498,380 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 238,149 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 345,297 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 376,834 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $92.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $134.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 103,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.78%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 113.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.09 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.59 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $11.22.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $15.59.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $45, with an estimated average price of $42.28.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 46.99%. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 2,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 47.83%. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 2,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust by 51.72%. The sale prices were between $11.97 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 2,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 28.43%. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 1,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 82.65%. The sale prices were between $21.03 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.31%. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc still held 677 shares as of 2020-12-31.