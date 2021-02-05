Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Vertiv Holdings Co, TransDigm Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp

Bannockburn, IL, based Investment company Crystal Rock Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vertiv Holdings Co, TransDigm Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, sells Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Oracle Corp, Chewy Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crystal Rock Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 32 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRT, CTRN, NUAN, SNOW,
- Added Positions: TDG, PYPL, RRR, GS, DG, NESR,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, PG, GOOGL, FB, JPM, EA, MSFT, BSX, MA, HD, SMG, UPS, TSLA, DKNG, COO, NFLX,
- Sold Out: CCEP, ORCL, CHWY, TDOC, IPOB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crystal Rock Capital Management
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 56,061 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,574 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 50,510 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,507 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio.
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 19,265 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 226,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)
Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 52,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 53,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $303.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 7,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 543.48%. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $610.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $270.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 50,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)
Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 91.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 173,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $195.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)
Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB)
Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.02.
