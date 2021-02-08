Swarthmore Group Inc Buys Morgan Stanley, Stryker Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Swarthmore Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Stryker Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,345 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.01% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 8,923 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.79% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 2,049 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,025 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 500 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.07%

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.67.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.