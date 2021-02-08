>
Swarthmore Group Inc Buys Morgan Stanley, Stryker Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR

February 08, 2021 | About: AAPL +0.11% MS +1.38% SYK +1.54% UPS -0.57% IHI +0.56% CME +0.18% XLF +1.29% VMBS -0.02% XEL -1.88% XLI +0.85%

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Swarthmore Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Stryker Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,345 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.01%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 8,923 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.79%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 2,049 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.84%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,025 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.14%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 500 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.07%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.

Sold Out: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.67.

Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.



