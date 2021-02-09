>
Souders Financial Advisors Buys Exelon Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, Merck Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

February 09, 2021 | About: TSLA -1.77% EXC -0.08% NSC +1.06% PTON +2.3% LMND +7.68% FLT +0.17% COP +1.15% GPN +1.27% SHOP +7.1% EOG -1.01% MRK -0.11% KM +0%

Investment company Souders Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Exelon Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Lemonade Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, sells EOG Resources Inc, Merck Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, AT&T Inc, Synnex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Souders Financial Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Souders Financial Advisors owns 108 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Souders Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/souders+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Souders Financial Advisors
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,160 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  2. CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 229,195 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 103,329 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.50%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,404 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  5. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 84,901 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 51,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77. The stock is now traded at around $246.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.709000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $156.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Souders Financial Advisors initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Souders Financial Advisors added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.027000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Sold Out: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Souders Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 23.8%. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Souders Financial Advisors still held 2,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 20.06%. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1449.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Souders Financial Advisors still held 267 shares as of 2020-12-31.



