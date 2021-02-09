Indie Asset Partners, LLC Buys ADC Therapeutics SA, CommVault Systems Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, Microsoft Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Investment company Indie Asset Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ADC Therapeutics SA, CommVault Systems Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, sells ProShares Short S&P500, Microsoft Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indie Asset Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Indie Asset Partners, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 69,033 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,846 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,185 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 57,266 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - 92,287 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $32.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 92,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 14,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 168.58%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 47.90%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $575.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.35.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Florida Muni 2020 Term Tr. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.

Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79.