Indie Asset Partners, LLC Buys ADC Therapeutics SA, CommVault Systems Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, Microsoft Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Investment company Indie Asset Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ADC Therapeutics SA, CommVault Systems Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, sells ProShares Short S&P500, Microsoft Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indie Asset Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Indie Asset Partners, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADCT, CVLT, LIT, ICE, ROBO, DLR, ASAN, BOTZ, NVTA, MO, EBS, BIIB, NOC, LYFT, BAC, AVGO, NSC, SPOT, ABB, GWW, EDIT, FAST, CVS, MDXG,
- Added Positions: AMT, NVDA, BABA, CRSP, SRVR, LUMN, LOW, CMI, FTCS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BTT, AAPL, JPST, MINT, SPY, MTT, JPM, XOM, JNJ, TDOC, GOOGL, ABBV, NIQ, VOO, SCHM, MCD, T, RPRX, SLY, USMV, GILD, SHOP, HD, SCHG, PFE, SCHD, PENN, BRK.B, FIVG, FB, V, SCHB, QCOM, FDX, SLYV, VIG, PG, VO, XLF, CRM, INTC, DKNG, GOOG, IP, ABT, LMBS, DIS, VZ, MRK, SCHF, ARCC, EPD, SQ, PYPL, UBER, MRVL, WMT, ANTM, CACG, CSCO, SIRI,
- Sold Out: SH, MKC, BFO, VUG, VYM, DTE, UPS, TSLA, ZM, KSS, VTRS,
For the details of Indie Asset Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indie+asset+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 69,033 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,846 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,185 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 57,266 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - 92,287 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $32.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 92,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 14,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 168.58%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 47.90%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $575.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $94.35.Sold Out: Blackrock Florida Muni 2020 Term Tr (BFO)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Florida Muni 2020 Term Tr. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $14.65.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Indie Asset Partners, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79.
