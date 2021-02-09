Madison Wealth Management Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, CVS Health Corp, Anthem Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Boeing Co

Investment company Madison Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, CVS Health Corp, Anthem Inc, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc, Boeing Co, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Madison Wealth Management owns 137 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LHX, FNDE, MINT, VTV, VIG, IWM, ABBV, IJR, MAR, IWD,

LHX, FNDE, MINT, VTV, VIG, IWM, ABBV, IJR, MAR, IWD, Added Positions: CVS, ANTM, SPG, FNDA, EFA, FNDF, VUG, BXP, AMZN, BDX, SCHW, IWB, VOO, CBRE, SPY, AGG, SBUX, FNDX, V, TJX, UNH, PFE, MRK, ISRG, IT, VB, ACWI, BABA, VNQ, VO, ABT, UPS, MMM, ACN, AAP, AMT, AON, COST, JNJ, MDT, NVDA, PEP, SYK, TROW, TMO, WMT, HD, SRCL, CSLT, VWO, XLK,

CVS, ANTM, SPG, FNDA, EFA, FNDF, VUG, BXP, AMZN, BDX, SCHW, IWB, VOO, CBRE, SPY, AGG, SBUX, FNDX, V, TJX, UNH, PFE, MRK, ISRG, IT, VB, ACWI, BABA, VNQ, VO, ABT, UPS, MMM, ACN, AAP, AMT, AON, COST, JNJ, MDT, NVDA, PEP, SYK, TROW, TMO, WMT, HD, SRCL, CSLT, VWO, XLK, Reduced Positions: GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, PYPL, IBB, BAC, PG, GOOGL, NKE, MA, WFC, VTI, IVV, CSCO, PM, ORCL, XOM, USB, RTX, VGT, CVX, CARR, BIPC, GE, PENN, SCHC, FDX, MSGS, JPM, EPD, MKL, FAST,

GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, PYPL, IBB, BAC, PG, GOOGL, NKE, MA, WFC, VTI, IVV, CSCO, PM, ORCL, XOM, USB, RTX, VGT, CVX, CARR, BIPC, GE, PENN, SCHC, FDX, MSGS, JPM, EPD, MKL, FAST, Sold Out: C, BA, LQD, CAH,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,696 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,114 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 414,219 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 71,871 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,546 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $187.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 85,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 294.99%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $296.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $103.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.599300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan by 60.72%. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.951000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $51.98.