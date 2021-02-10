Watch Point Trust Co Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Investment company Watch Point Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Merck Inc, Adobe Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Watch Point Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Watch Point Trust Co owns 69 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, NVDA, EW, XLB,

PYPL, NVDA, EW, XLB, Added Positions: MRK, ADBE, ROP, DIS, AMT, BAC, NEE, FB, GOOG, UPS, AGG,

MRK, ADBE, ROP, DIS, AMT, BAC, NEE, FB, GOOG, UPS, AGG, Reduced Positions: CRM, XLE, USB, LOW, SPY, AMZN, DHR, CMCSA, INTC, BRK.B, ROK, APD, AAPL, GOOGL, EFA, VZ, SYK, PG, TRV, PEP, WM, ICE, BKNG, TROW, JNJ, V, HON, GD, UNP, EEM, LIN, MUB,

CRM, XLE, USB, LOW, SPY, AMZN, DHR, CMCSA, INTC, BRK.B, ROK, APD, AAPL, GOOGL, EFA, VZ, SYK, PG, TRV, PEP, WM, ICE, BKNG, TROW, JNJ, V, HON, GD, UNP, EEM, LIN, MUB, Sold Out: CTSH, RDS.B, PXD, XOM, SLB, LH,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,314 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,801 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,310 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 82,980 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,597 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $284.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 14,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $570.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 5,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.01. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watch Point Trust Co initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watch Point Trust Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 258.02%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 27,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watch Point Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 37.98%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $496.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watch Point Trust Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $403.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

Watch Point Trust Co sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28.