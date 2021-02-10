Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP Buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , BTC iShares Silver Trust, Sonos Inc, Sells Sea, Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch

London, X0, based Investment company Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , BTC iShares Silver Trust, Sonos Inc, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Sea, Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Dell Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. As of 2020Q4, Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMLC, SLV, SONO, EWZ, GOLD, DQ, CCIV, HTHT, VALE, SVACU, CCJ, ERES, HEC, CVX, OXY, FGNA.U, TMTSU,

EMLC, SLV, SONO, EWZ, GOLD, DQ, CCIV, HTHT, VALE, SVACU, CCJ, ERES, HEC, CVX, OXY, FGNA.U, TMTSU, Reduced Positions: SE, GLD, WMG, YUMC, NUAN, CNST, FCX,

SE, GLD, WMG, YUMC, NUAN, CNST, FCX, Sold Out: AMZN, FTCH, DELL, JD, MELI, BILL, SHOP, RDNT, DADA, DAVA, BABA, FEAC, ZTO, TAN, ZYME, IOVA,

For the details of Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cheyne+capital+management+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 65,000 shares, 28.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% Sea Ltd (SE) - 50,801 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.86% VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 275,000 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. New Position SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 50,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.48% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 140,868 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.24%

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.01%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 204,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.73.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87.

Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18.