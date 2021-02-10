Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Arch Capital Group, iShares MSCI China ETF, AT&T Inc

Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Pictet North America Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, sells Arch Capital Group, iShares MSCI China ETF, AT&T Inc, Intel Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet North America Advisors SA. As of 2020Q4, Pictet North America Advisors SA owns 122 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BSX, VTI, CB, ACN, ANSS, DEO, DD,
- Added Positions: GOLD, CWB, EBND, MU, EWL, MSFT, EXAS, GOOGL, UNH, EWJ, TEVA, PYPL, LDOS, EWG, MA, FXI, AZN, AMGN, FAST, BABA, PEP, CBRE, CSCO, EOG, ICE, LYB, PM, AWK, ORCL, TSM, FLIR, MRK, VOO, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: MCHI, INTC, TMO, OEF, HON, XLV, ATVI, VGK, LLY, LIN, SPY, INDA, EZU, MDT, MCD, DHR, BOH, DIS, FIS, BMY, XLK,
- Sold Out: ACGL, T, ABBV, FEZ, NEM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pictet North America Advisors SA
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,533 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 535,876 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 247,811 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,702 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 136,019 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 98,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.69. The stock is now traded at around $386.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $164.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Pictet North America Advisors SA initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $256.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 305.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 816,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 121.79%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Pictet North America Advisors SA added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 66.62%. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $32.88.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $33.39 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $38.81.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Pictet North America Advisors SA sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pictet North America Advisors SA. Also check out:
