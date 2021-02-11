Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd Buys MongoDB Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Discover Financial Services, United Parcel Service Inc, Planet Fitness Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys MongoDB Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, United Parcel Service Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd owns 29 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDB, BEKE, BILL, SNOW,

MDB, BEKE, BILL, SNOW, Added Positions: SHOP, PYPL, NCNO, PENN, DKNG, TEAM, MSFT, SQ,

SHOP, PYPL, NCNO, PENN, DKNG, TEAM, MSFT, SQ, Reduced Positions: AXP, V, AMZN, FTCH, MTCH, TWLO, MELI, FB, SE, NOW, CHWY,

AXP, V, AMZN, FTCH, MTCH, TWLO, MELI, FB, SE, NOW, CHWY, Sold Out: DFS, UPS, PLNT, MLCO,

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 5,354,942 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.74% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 185,828 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.5% Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,480,998 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 805,422 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 3,336,786 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 805,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 3,314,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18. The stock is now traded at around $192.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 1,287,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $305.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 208,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 60.13%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1462.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 239,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $283.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 913,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 153.63%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,001,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 67.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,229,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,929,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $17.4.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 48.26%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $128.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 1,155,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.15%. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 550,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.58%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3286.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 32,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 32.74%. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 5,354,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.52. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 1,471,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Twilio Inc by 25.22%. The sale prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $433.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 433,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.