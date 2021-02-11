Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Visa Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

Investment company Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Visa Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Square Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust. As of 2020Q4, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's stock buys and sells, go to

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,555,386 shares, 24.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,088,457 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 983,791 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.28% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 667,810 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 154,800 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.58%

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.14%. The holding were 1,555,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 983,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $788.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 154,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $335.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Square Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 135,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $341.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2. The stock is now traded at around $310.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26.