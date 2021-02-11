Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Visa Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

Investment company Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Visa Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Square Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust. As of 2020Q4, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY,
- Added Positions: V, ISRG, SPOT, SQ, LULU, VEEV, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, JPM, PNC,
- Sold Out: LYV, SYY, TDG, HBAN, LUV, TSN, LW, DISCA, KOF, IP, HCA, ANET, GT, HON, EMR, HEI, FTV, VNT,
For the details of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pactiv+general+employee+benefit+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,555,386 shares, 24.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,088,457 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 983,791 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.28%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 667,810 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 154,800 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.58%
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.14%. The holding were 1,555,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 983,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $788.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 154,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $231.6 and $343.3, with an estimated average price of $282.71. The stock is now traded at around $335.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Square Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 135,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $341.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2. The stock is now traded at around $310.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86.Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.4.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust. Also check out:
1. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust keeps buying